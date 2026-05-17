PBKS vs RCB Predicted XIs, IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar’s side eye playoff spot as Shreyas Iyer’s team look to end losing streak

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will head into Sunday’s clash against Punjab Kings with a chance to move closer to sealing their IPL 2026 playoff spot. RCB have looked one of the strongest teams this season and currently sit at the top of the points table heading into the Dharamsala encounter.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, are under pressure after suffering five straight defeats at a crucial stage of the tournament. Despite still being in the top four, PBKS now need a strong finish to keep their hopes alive of ending the league stage in the top two.

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PBKS desperate to end poor run

Punjab Kings started the season well but have struggled badly in recent matches. PBKS have struggled to put together solid partnerships this season, and the bowlers too have leaked runs at important stages of matches.

However, returning to Dharamsala could work in Punjab’s favour, especially if the fast bowlers get movement with the new ball early in the game.

RCB continue strong playoff push

RCB have managed to stay consistent throughout IPL 2026 and enter this game with momentum on their side. The batting unit has delivered regularly, while experienced bowlers have helped the side close out important matches.

Another win against PBKS would move Bengaluru even closer to officially confirming their place in the playoffs.

Dharamsala weather forecast for PBKS vs RCB

Dharamsala is expected to witness warm conditions with plenty of clouds around during Sunday afternoon’s IPL 2026 clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The temperature during the match is likely to stay close to 26 degrees Celsius, while strong winds could also influence conditions at the venue.

The surface may offer some help to the bowlers early in the game, especially with the weather staying slightly breezy. Batters could take some time to settle before playing their shots freely.

PBKS vs RCB head-to-head record

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have shared a close rivalry in IPL history. Out of 37 matches between the two teams, RCB have won 19 while PBKS have picked up 18 victories.

The numbers show there has been very little difference between the two sides over the years.

PBKS vs RCB Predicted Playing XIs

Predicted PBKS XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Cooper Connolly, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Vijaykumar Vyshak

Predicted RCB XI: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Venkatesh Iyer, Rasikh Salam, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy

Impact Player: Devdutt Padikkal

Also Read: PBKS vs RCB Match Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru target playoff spot as Punjab Kings fight to stay alive