PBKS vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips – Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Dream11 Team Prediction

PBKS vs RR VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Probable XIs For Today’s T20 Match 32 Dubai Stadium 7.30 PM IST Sept 21 Tuesday:

Punjab takes on Rajasthan in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday in Dubai. Both teams need wins to keep their playoffs hopes alive. In the absence of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Jofra Archer; it will be a new-look Royals that will take on a top heavy Kings.

TOSS: The IPL 2021 match toss between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7 PM IST Sept 21.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

PBKS vs RR My Dream11 Team

Sanju Samson, Lokesh Rahul (c), David Miller, Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone (vc), Jaydev Unadkat, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Harpreet Brar

PBKS vs RR Predicted XI

Punjab Kings

Lokesh Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Adil Rashid, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin / Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, David Miller, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Tabraiz Shamsi

Full Squads

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkane, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Sarfaraz Khan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabien Allen, Saurabh Kumar

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

