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PBKS vs RR IPL 2026: Punjab Kings eye top spot as Rajasthan Royals aim to stop winning run

PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 match preview: Punjab Kings aim to continue unbeaten run while Rajasthan Royals look to bounce back. Check pitch report, stats, and probable XIs.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Apr 28, 2026, 04:04 PM IST

Published On Apr 28, 2026, 04:04 PM IST

Last UpdatedApr 28, 2026, 04:04 PM IST

PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 preview

PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 preview

Punjab Kings (PBKS) look like a team on a mission in the Indian Premier League 2026. They have not lost a single match so far this season and will face Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, April 29. PBKS will aim to strengthen their position at the top of the table, while the big question remains – can Rajasthan Royals stop Shreyas Iyer’s in-form side? The match will be played in Mullanpur.

Punjab Kings batting unit in strong form

Punjab Kings have been dominant this season, winning six out of their seven matches, while one game was washed out due to rain. Their batting has been solid throughout, and the bowlers have also delivered consistently, making them one of the most balanced sides in the tournament.

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Rajasthan Royals look to bounce back

In contrast, Rajasthan Royals have had a mixed campaign. They have won five out of eight matches and are currently placed fourth on the points table with 10 points. After a recent defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, they will be eager to return to winning ways in this crucial encounter.

Jaiswal and Vaibhav key to Rajasthan’s start

Rajasthan Royals’ batting largely depends on Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the top. If these two fail to deliver, the middle order comes under pressure. So far, the middle order has not contributed significantly and has also struggled to carry forward the momentum provided by the openers.

Head-to-head

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other 30 times in IPL history. Rajasthan Royals hold the advantage with 17 wins, while Punjab Kings have won 13 matches.

Pitch report and toss factor

The match will be played on Pitch No. 4 at the New Chandigarh (Mullanpur) stadium. At this venue, Punjab Kings successfully chased down a target of 163 earlier, although it was not an easy chase.

Dew could play an important role in this match. While chasing might seem easier because of the conditions, recent records suggest otherwise. In the last three matches played here, teams batting first have won twice, posting big scores of 205 and 228. This makes the toss decision slightly tricky for both captains.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals probable playing 12

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi

S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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