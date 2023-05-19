PBKS vs RR: RCB, MI IPL 2023 Playoff Chances Takes Blow After Rajasthan Royals' Win Over Punjab Kings

RR have not found a spot in the top four of the points table but it can surely be temporary as both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have one more game remaining with them.

New Delhi: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals defeated Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings in their final IPL 2023 league stage match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, on Friday. RR have still failed to find a spot in the top four of the points table with this win over PBKS. As they couldn't chase the target set by PBKS within 18.3 overs.

Punjab Kings batting first put 187 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of five wickets with the help of Shahrukh Khan (41 runs off 23) and Sam Curran's (49 runs off 31) splendid finish. Rajasthan managed to chase it down with just two balls remaining

