Advertisement

PBKS vs RR: RCB, MI IPL 2023 Playoff Chances Takes Blow After Rajasthan Royals' Win Over Punjab Kings

RR have not found a spot in the top four of the points table but it can surely be temporary as both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have one more game remaining with them.

PBKS vs RR: RCB, MI IPL 2023 Playoff Chances Takes Blow After Rajasthan Royals' Win Over Punjab Kings
Updated: May 19, 2023 11:33 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals defeated Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings in their final IPL 2023 league stage match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, on Friday. RR have still failed to find a spot in the top four of the points table with this win over PBKS. As they couldn't chase the target set by PBKS within 18.3 overs.

Punjab Kings batting first put 187 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of five wickets with the help of Shahrukh Khan (41 runs off 23) and Sam Curran's (49 runs off 31) splendid finish. Rajasthan managed to chase it down with just two balls remaining

Rajasthan Royals Road To IPL 2023 Playoffs

RR have not found a spot in the top four of the points table but it can surely be temporary as both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have one more game remaining with them. If both of them managed to secure a win in their respective last league stage matches. Rajasthan will be out of the playoffs race.

Sanju Samson and company will be hoping that both RCB and MI lose their remaining game. They will also hope that RCB lose their final game against defending champions Gujarat Titans by a massive margin so their run rate can come down in comparison to theirs.

Also Read

More News ›
PBKS vs RR: RCB, MI IPL 2023 Playoff Chances Takes Blow After Rajasthan Royals' Win Over Punjab Kings
Live Score-PBKS vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: PBKS vs RR 66 match Live cricket score at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
"Incredibly talented" Prithvi Shaw Should Be Dominating International Cricket But Has Been Disappointing For DC This Season: Shane Watson
LIST OF CENTURIONS IN IPL 2023
LIST OF CENTURIONS IN IPL 2023
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

No live matches

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-PBKS vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: PBKS vs RR 66 match Live cricket score at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Live Score-PBKS vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and U...

Not Happy About Landscape Of Cricket Changing To Become More Domestic-Based T20 Team: Ricky Ponting

Not Happy About Landscape Of Cricket Changing To Become More...

"Incredibly talented" Prithvi Shaw Should Be Dominating International Cricket But Has Been Disappointing For DC This Season: Shane Watson

"Incredibly talented" Prithvi Shaw Should Be Dominating Inte...

BCCI Set To Ratify Its POSH Policy And Form World Cup 2023 Working Group At SGM

BCCI Set To Ratify Its POSH Policy And Form World Cup 2023 W...

WTC 2023 Final: Conditions In England Should Suit Australia A Little Bit More Than India, Says Ricky Ponting

WTC 2023 Final: Conditions In England Should Suit Australia ...

Advertisement