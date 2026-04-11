PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026: Sunrisers hold massive head-to-head advantage, can Shreyas Iyer’s side change the script?

Unbeaten Punjab Kings take on struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad at Mullanpur. Full preview, pitch report & key battles inside.

PBKS vs SRH head-to-head

The 17th match of IPL 2026 will see Punjab Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Punjab Kings have made a strong start to the season. They have won two of their three matches, while their game against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out due to rain. Shreyas Iyer’s side has been impressive with the bat so far.

Punjab Kings’ strong batting line-up

Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya have given Punjab excellent starts at the top. Cooper Connolly has also played some important knocks, while captain Shreyas Iyer has looked in fine form. The team will also be hoping for bigger contributions from Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh.

However, Punjab’s bowling unit has been a concern. Only Vijaykumar Vyshak has been consistently effective so far. Yuzvendra Chahal has done a decent job in the middle overs, but the attack as a whole needs to improve.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s struggles

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a mixed start, winning one and losing two of their three matches. Their explosive opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma has struggled this season. Captain Ishan Kishan has also failed to make a big impact so far.

Liam Livingstone has not lived up to expectations, but Heinrich Klaasen continues to be in excellent form. He scored a quick 62 off 41 balls against Lucknow Super Giants in the previous match. Nitish Kumar Reddy has contributed well with both bat and ball.

Head-to-head record

Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other 24 times in the IPL, with SRH winning 17 matches and PBKS winning 7.

Pitch and Weather

The pitch at Mullanpur generally assists bowlers, especially spinners, as the ball tends to grip and offers some turn. According to weather reports, there is very little chance of rain, and the conditions are expected to remain clear.

Key players to watch

Will Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma finally click for SRH?

Can Shreyas Iyer and Punjab’s top order continue their good form?

How will Yuzvendra Chahal and the spinners perform on a helpful Mullanpur pitch?

This promises to be an exciting contest between two teams with contrasting form. Punjab Kings will look to maintain their unbeaten run, while Sunrisers Hyderabad will be desperate to secure their second win of the season.