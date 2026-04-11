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PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 Live Score Match No 17: Abhishek’s explosive start, 24 runs off Arshdeep’s over
PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 Live Score: Get the updates as Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.
Abhishek Sharma smashed 18 ball half-century, with 5 fours and 5 sixes. SRH are 84/0 after 5 overs.
Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma explosive start as he smashed 5 fours and 2 sixes. SRH are 44/0 after 3 overs.
Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head open the SRH’s innings. Arshdeep Singh is ready with the ball.
Sunrisers Hyderabad strong advantage in head-to-head record, faced each other 24 times in the IPL, with SRH winning 17 matches and PBKS winning 7.
“We would have loved to bowl first. But yeah, I think wicket looks pretty hard to me. And it’s about playing good cricket in the first innings. (On captaining) Obviously, it’s a big disadvantage for any team, Pat is a tremendous bowler. He gets on with an experience of his. But still, I feel we’ve got a young side, young bowlers today in the team. And hopefully, we’ll just try and execute the plans, which is the most important thing in T20 cricket. Yeah, there are two changes. Salil comes in in place of Livingstone and Praful Hinge, it’s his debut game, in place of Jaydev Unadkat,” Ishan Kishan said.
“We’re going to bowl first. It’s a day game and obviously want to get a knack of how the wicket is going to play and a fair idea. But other than that, that’s what we’ve been doing in the last couple of games. We’ve been thriving on that. (Things to address?) I personally feel that you can’t control the nature of the weather. You’ve just got to go with the flow. And I personally feel that we don’t have to address anything at any point of time. Just back each other, back all the youngsters in the team. The more you tell them, the confusing it gets for them. So, it’s better that they live in their own nature and express themselves. No, we’re going with the same team. Actually, bowling first, Priyansh comes in for Nehal,” Shreyas Iyer said.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Punjab Kings Impact subs: Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar
Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga
Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact subs: Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis