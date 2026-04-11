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PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 Live Score Match No 17: Abhishek’s explosive start, 24 runs off Arshdeep’s over

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 Live Score: Get the updates as Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

srijal.upadhyay

By Srijal Upadhyay

Last Updated on - April 11, 2026 4:02 PM IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Score
PBKS vs SRH Live Score

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The match begins!

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head open the SRH’s innings. Arshdeep Singh is ready with the ball.

Head-to-head

Sunrisers Hyderabad strong advantage in head-to-head record, faced each other 24 times in the IPL, with SRH winning 17 matches and PBKS winning 7.

Here's what SRH captain Ishan Kishan said after loss the toss!

“We would have loved to bowl first. But yeah, I think wicket looks pretty hard to me. And it’s about playing good cricket in the first innings. (On captaining) Obviously, it’s a big disadvantage for any team, Pat is a tremendous bowler. He gets on with an experience of his. But still, I feel we’ve got a young side, young bowlers today in the team. And hopefully, we’ll just try and execute the plans, which is the most important thing in T20 cricket. Yeah, there are two changes. Salil comes in in place of Livingstone and Praful Hinge, it’s his debut game, in place of Jaydev Unadkat,” Ishan Kishan said.

Here's what PBKS captain said after won the toss!

“We’re going to bowl first. It’s a day game and obviously want to get a knack of how the wicket is going to play and a fair idea. But other than that, that’s what we’ve been doing in the last couple of games. We’ve been thriving on that. (Things to address?) I personally feel that you can’t control the nature of the weather. You’ve just got to go with the flow. And I personally feel that we don’t have to address anything at any point of time. Just back each other, back all the youngsters in the team. The more you tell them, the confusing it gets for them. So, it’s better that they live in their own nature and express themselves. No, we’re going with the same team. Actually, bowling first, Priyansh comes in for Nehal,” Shreyas Iyer said.

Playing XIs

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings Impact subs: Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar
Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact subs: Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis

Hello and welcome!

Hello, good afternoon and welcome to CricketCountry’s live coverage of the IPL 2026 Match 17 between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Srijal Upadhyay this side ready to bring you live updates of the game.

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