The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said it would not support any move to reschedule this year’s World T20 Cup to 2021 as it would hit the entire international calendar. A PCB official, ahead of the International Cricket Council meetings beginning on Thursday to discuss the fate of the World T20, said that Pakistan’s stance will be to push for a wait and watch policy.

“We are in May and there is still time. The ICC members should wait and see where this Coronavirus pandemic goes. A decision on staging the event can be taken even after say two months,” he said.

He also noted that by that time it would have become clear if member boards are able to resume full scale cricket activities in line with the policies of their governments on the pandemic. “There is no cricket being played right now but in two months’ time, we will know what is the position because West Indies and Pakistan are to play in England if things go according to plan,” he said.

(With agency inputs)