PCB Announce Revised Schedule For New Zealand Tour Of Pakistan
As per the revised schedule, Pakistan will play the first T20I against New Zealand in Lahore on April 14. A total of 5 T20Is and 5 ODIs are scheduled in New Zealand's tour of Pakistan.
New Delhi: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the revised schedule for New Zealand's tour of Pakistan. "Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have unanimously agreed to tweak the New Zealand men's cricket team's tour of Pakistan for five ODIs and five T20Is," read a release from PCB.
? Revised schedule of New Zealand's white-ball tour of Pakistan #PAKvNZ | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/ypG9ml31syPakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 20, 2023
The decision has been made because of the upcoming elections in the Punjab province of Pakistan, where two of the three match venues - Lahore and Rawalpindi are located. Taking account of the elections, the fixtures are rescheduled and the series has been pushed back by one day. As per the revised schedule, Pakistan will play the first T20I against New Zealand in Lahore on April 14. A total of 5 T20Is and 5 ODIs are scheduled for New Zealand's tour of Pakistan. Revised Schedule For New Zealand's Tour Of Pakistan
Before the New Zealand series, Pakistan will play a three match T20I series against Afghanistan in UAE from March 24. All three matches are scheduled to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. Skipper Babar Azam has been given rest for the series as 24-year all-rounder Shadab Khan will lead the team for the first time.
|Matches
|Date
|Venue
|1st T20I
|April 14
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|2nd T20I
|April 15
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|3rd T20I
|April 17
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|4th T20I
|April 20
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|5th T20I
|April 24
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
ODIs
|Matches
|Date
|Venue
|1st ODI
|April 26
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|2nd ODI
|April 30
|National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi
|3rd ODI
|May 3
|National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi
|4th ODI
|May 5
|National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi
|5th ODI
|May 7
|National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi
