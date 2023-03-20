Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the revised schedule for New Zealand's tour of Pakistan. "Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have unanimously agreed to tweak the New Zealand men's cricket team's tour of Pakistan for five ODIs and five T20Is," read a release from PCB.

The decision has been made because of the upcoming elections in the Punjab province of Pakistan, where two of the three match venues - Lahore and Rawalpindi are located. Taking account of the elections, the fixtures are rescheduled and the series has been pushed back by one day.

As per the revised schedule, Pakistan will play the first T20I against New Zealand in Lahore on April 14. A total of 5 T20Is and 5 ODIs are scheduled for New Zealand's tour of Pakistan.

Matches Date Venue 1st T20I April 14 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2nd T20I April 15 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 3rd T20I April 17 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 4th T20I April 20 Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 5th T20I April 24 Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

ODIs

Matches Date Venue 1st ODI April 26 Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 2nd ODI April 30 National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi 3rd ODI May 3 National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi 4th ODI May 5 National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi 5th ODI May 7 National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi

Before the New Zealand series, Pakistan will play a three match T20I series against Afghanistan in UAE from March 24. All three matches are scheduled to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. Skipper Babar Azam has been given rest for the series as 24-year all-rounder Shadab Khan will lead the team for the first time.