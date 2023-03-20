Advertisement

PCB Announce Revised Schedule For New Zealand Tour Of Pakistan

PCB Announce Revised Schedule For New Zealand Tour Of Pakistan

As per the revised schedule, Pakistan will play the first T20I against New Zealand in Lahore on April 14. A total of 5 T20Is and 5 ODIs are scheduled in New Zealand's tour of Pakistan.

Updated: March 20, 2023 2:46 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the revised schedule for New Zealand's tour of Pakistan. "Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have unanimously agreed to tweak the New Zealand men's cricket team's tour of Pakistan for five ODIs and five T20Is," read a release from PCB.

The decision has been made because of the upcoming elections in the Punjab province of Pakistan, where two of the three match venues - Lahore and Rawalpindi are located. Taking account of the elections, the fixtures are rescheduled and the series has been pushed back by one day.

As per the revised schedule, Pakistan will play the first T20I against New Zealand in Lahore on April 14. A total of 5 T20Is and 5 ODIs are scheduled for New Zealand's tour of Pakistan.

Revised Schedule For New Zealand's Tour Of Pakistan

Matches Date Venue
1st T20I April 14 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
2nd T20I April 15 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
3rd T20I April 17 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
4th T20I April 20 Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
5th T20I April 24 Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

ODIs

Matches Date Venue
1st ODI April 26 Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
2nd ODI April 30 National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi
3rd ODI May 3 National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi
4th ODI May 5 National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi
5th ODI May 7 National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi

Before the New Zealand series, Pakistan will play a three match T20I series against Afghanistan in UAE from March 24. All three matches are scheduled to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. Skipper Babar Azam has been given rest for the series as 24-year all-rounder Shadab Khan will lead the team for the first time.

Also Read

More News ›
PCB Announce Revised Schedule For New Zealand Tour Of Pakistan
Pakistan Players Think About Themself, Learn From India: Danish Kaneria Blasts Pakistan For Shambolic Show
PAK Vs NZ 1st ODI: Mohammad Rizwan's Fifty And Naseem Shah's Fifer Lead Pakistan To Comfortable 6 Wickets Victory Over New Zealand
Highlights Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI Update: Rizwan's Fifty Help PAK Beat NZ By 6 Wickets
Former Pakistan Cricketer Slams Both Babar Azam And Shahid Afridi Over Controversial Shan Masood Incident
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Live score Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Upda...

Gautam Gambhir Slams KS Bharat's Critics, Bats For His Selection Over KL Rahul In WTC Final

Gautam Gambhir Slams KS Bharat's Critics, Bats For His Selec...

NZ vs SL: High Winds In Wellington Drifts Ball Far Away From Sri Lanka Batsman | WATCH VIDEO

NZ vs SL: High Winds In Wellington Drifts Ball Far Away From...

WOG vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction, LLC, Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Legends League T20, At West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, 8:00 PM IST

WOG vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction, LLC, Final: Captain, Vic...

MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL, Match 18: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Women's Premier League, At Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST

MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL, Match 18: Captai...

Advertisement