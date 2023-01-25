PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Clears His Stance On Asia Cup Controversy

The BCCI and PCB are in a tussle over a massive Asia Cup row. Pakistan are set to host the next edition of the Asia Cup but there are massive doubts about the participation of team India. Pakistan have managed to bring cricket back with all top teams playing in the country recently. However, India are not keen on vising the arch-rivals owing to the political tensions between the two nations.

Ex-PCB chairman Ramiz Raja made some bold claims and said that Pakistan won't be touring India for the World Cup if India doesn't play the Asia Cup in Pakistan, however, the new chairman Najam Sethi is far calmer and is not making any such claims.

Najam instead has decided to take the matter to the Asian Cricket Council meeting next month. Najam said that the PCB has not taken any call and will only decide on playing in India after the ACC meeting. Notably, the controversy arises when BCCI secretary Jai Shah said that India won't tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup, adding that the BCCI will push for a change in venue.

"Finally, we have a date now to meet ACC officials. I will attend ACC's meeting on February 4 in Bahrain. I am not sure about our stance for now; I will decide it in the meeting, keeping an eye on the situation," Sethi said.

Sethi further said that BCCI wants Pakistan to play in India but they are not keen on playing in Pakistan. "BCCI wants Pakistan to travel to India, but BCCI doesn't want India to play in Pakistan. This is not something new for us," said Sethi.