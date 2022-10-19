New Delhi: Things got tense between BCCI and PCB following the statement from ACC President Jay Shah regarding next year’s Asia Cups venue. Jay Shah in a recent statement said that India won’t be traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and the tournament would be shifted to a neutral venue.

PCB released an official statement in response to it and wrote “The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment yesterday’s comments made by the ACC President Mr. Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year’s Asia Cup to a neutral venue. The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications.”

“The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle,” PCB added and hinted towards boycotting ICC events set to held in India including the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023.

Can impact pakistan’s visit to India for ICC cricket world cup 2023 pic.twitter.com/gKQqjr0GqI Karan Virk (@krnvirq) October 19, 2022

Hume kuch farak nahi padega ? tum mat aao 2023 wc aur bhi accha hoga.. pic.twitter.com/PTZ4e1O78b Subhashree (@subhu__RO45) October 19, 2022

pic.twitter.com/E6yn3IYX8y S H U B H A M (@maukewalarcbfan) October 19, 2022

Twitter stormed with hilarious memes following the statement where the Indian fans trolled PCB chief Ramiz Raja for the response. Some of them even reminded them about Ramiz Raja’s recent statement where he mentioned that PCB receives 50% of funds from ICC and ICC receives 90% of its funds from ICC and if the Indian Prime Minister wants the whole PCB can collapse.

Ramiz Raja went to the ICC to boycott the ODI WC 2023 which is scheduled to be held in India. This Happened:- #AsiaCup2023 || #BCCI pic.twitter.com/bQwOVuwOEl Prof. Boies 2.0? (@im_Boies45) October 18, 2022

PCB and Ramiz Raza saying they’ll boycott World Cup 2023 (though not possible) if Asia Cup is not hosted in Pakistan. It reminds me of this:#AsiaCup2023 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/bOe45t2oBc Avinash (@imavinashvk) October 19, 2022

One of them posted a clip of honorable Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he was consoling the Indian athletes by saying “Aap log rona band kijiye” and put it in a way to troll the PCB’s statement.

Some of them posted clips from movies like Dhamal and Hera Pheri to troll PCB chief Ramiz Raza. Fans have stormed Twitter in response to PCB’s statement. However, India and Pakistan are set to collide on October 23rd in their super 12 opener.