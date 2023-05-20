Advertisement

PCB Confirms Participation In 2023 ODI World Cup In India, Informs ICC- Reports

As per reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board has agreed to tour India for the ODI World Cup. The report further states that the PCB has informed ICC about their decision.

Updated: May 20, 2023 1:25 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: If reports are to be believed, Pakistan has agreed to tour India for the ODI World Cup 2023. The BCCI and PCB are locked in a tense battle over the Asia Cup 2023. The tournament is set to be played in Pakistan but the BCCI has given a clear statement that team India won't be touring Pakistan for the Asia Cup. Upset with BCCI's stance, PCB threatened to pull out of the ODI World Cup in India.

However, as per the latest reports, Pakistan has assured ICC that they will tour India for the World Cup irrespective of the result of the Asia Cup 2023 debate. A prominent Pakitan journalist confirmed the development.

Meanwhile, the BCCI and PCB are struggling hard to reach a feasible conclusion over the Asia Cup 2023. The PCB has proposed a hybrid model for the Asia Cup where India's matches could be played outside Pakistan. The tournament can be played in two halves, with each team playing in Pakistan once before the second phase, involving India, takes place in UAE.

However, the BCCI or Asian Cricket Council has not accepted the proposal yet. Apart from UAE, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are also likely venues where the Asia Cup can be staged. PCB chief Najam Sethi shocked many when he said that even England could be a potential venue for the Asia Cup due to its large fanbase. A decision on the Asia Cup venue can be taken in BCCI's SGM on May 27.

