New Delhi: If reports are to be believed, Pakistan has agreed to tour India for the ODI World Cup 2023. The BCCI and PCB are locked in a tense battle over the Asia Cup 2023. The tournament is set to be played in Pakistan but the BCCI has given a clear statement that team India won't be touring Pakistan for the Asia Cup. Upset with BCCI's stance, PCB threatened to pull out of the ODI World Cup in India.

However, as per the latest reports, Pakistan has assured ICC that they will tour India for the World Cup irrespective of the result of the Asia Cup 2023 debate. A prominent Pakitan journalist confirmed the development.