PCB Denies To Tour Sri Lanka For ODI Series After SLC's Proposal To Host Complete Asia Cup 2023 - Report

Pakistan Cricket Board has denied to tour Sri Lanka for ODI series later this year after the SLC proposed to host the entire Asia Cup 2023

New Delhi: Sri Lanka's desire to host the entire Asia Cup 2023 has angered the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which has turned down the Sri Lankan cricket board's offer to play an ODI bilateral series in their nation.

Sources within the PCB claim that the PCB's relationship with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has soured as a result of SLC's offer to host the entire Asia Cup rather than just four games, as proposed by Najam Sethi in his "Hybrid Model."

"An example of the increasingly strained relations between the two boards emerged after the PCB turned down a proposal by the Lankans to play a few One-Day International matches next month in Sri Lanka," PCB source stated.

Pakistan was set to visit Sri Lanka in July to play two Test matches for the next ICC World Test Championship cycle and clearly the SLC had recommended that Pakistan to play a couple of ODIs as they are hopeful their group will book a spot from the World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe and would require more practice before the headliner in October.

However, a reliable source confirmed that the PCB has rejected the proposal after initially stating they would consider it. "It is a clear indication that the PCB is not happy with the Sri Lankan board stepping in to offer to host the Asia Cup in September when it is Pakistan's turn to host the regional event at home," the source said.

Najam Sethi Unhappy With Bangladesh, Afghanistan's Stand In Asia Cup 2023 Dispute The PCB source stated that PCB chairman Sethi is even dissatisfied with the Bangladesh and Afghanistan boards' responses to the Asia Cup issue. "Sethi expected Sri Lanka with whom Pakistan has long had friendly relations, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to convince the Indian Cricket Board and other Asian Cricket Council board members to go with the proposal put by Sethi and at least play three to four games in Pakistan of the Asia Cup before moving the tournament elsewhere."