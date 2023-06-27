Advertisement

PCB Give Massive Update On World Cup Participation After Schedule Announcement

As the official fixture of the ICC World Cup 2023 was released, Pakistan clarified that they need government clearance for any further India tour.

Updated: June 27, 2023 3:59 PM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: ICC has announced the fixure of the World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. The World Cup will kicks off on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 Final as England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hosts India will start their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai. On the other hand Pakistan will play against the winner of 1st qualifier in Hyderabad.

After the ICC announced the schedule, PCB Communications Director Sami Ul Hasan clarified that PCB requires clearance for any tour to India from Pakistan's government. He further revealed that they have informed the ICC about the same.

"The PCB requires the Government of Pakistan's clearance for any tour to India, including the match venues. We are liaising with our government for guidance, and as soon as we hear something from them, we will update the Event Authority (ICC). This position is consistent to what we had told the ICC a couple of weeks ago when they shared with us the draft schedule and sought our feedback," said PCB Communications Director Sami Ul Hasan.

Rohit Sharma Expresses His Excitement For World Cup 2023

The Iconic clash between India and Pakistan will be witnessed on October 15 at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahemdabad. Indian captain Rohit Sharma opened up about World Cup 2023. He expressed that it will be great experience playing in the World Cup at home

"It's going to be a great experience playing in the World Cup at home.

India won here 12 years ago, and I know fans nationwide can't wait for us to take the field this time" Rohit said.

"This World Cup is going to be very competitive as the game has become faster and teams are playing more positively than ever before. All this augurs well for fans worldwide, promising them many thrilling moments. We look forward to preparing well and being at our best this October-November", he added.

