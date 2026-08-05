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PCB issues strict warning to former Pakistan cricketers, announces two-year ban over unsanctioned league

PCB has issued a strict warning and announced a two-year ban for former Pakistan cricketers over an unsanctioned overseas league. Find out who could be affected and why.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Aug 05, 2026, 01:39 PM IST

Published On Aug 05, 2026, 01:39 PM IST

Last UpdatedAug 05, 2026, 01:39 PM IST

PCB ban on former Pakistan cricketers

PCB ban on former Pakistan cricketers

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) warns former Pakistan cricketers against participating in unsanctioned overseas tournaments, announcing a series of disciplinary measures for those found to have featured in the ongoing 20th Asian Legends League in Zambia without obtaining the mandatory approvals.

PCB takes serious note of players featuring in unsanctioned tournament

In an official statement, the PCB said it had taken serious notice of the participation of certain former Pakistan players in the tournament, which the International Cricket Council (ICC) has classified as an unsanctioned or disapproved cricket event under the ICC Regulations on the Sanctioning of Events and Player Release.

The PCB also noted that the competition has not been sanctioned by the Zambia Cricket Union (ZCU), making participation in the event a violation of the applicable ICC regulations.

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The International Cricket Council (ICC) considers this league as an unsanctioned/disapproved cricket event under the ICC Regulations on the Sanctioning of Events and Player Release and the tournament has not been sanctioned by the Zambia Cricket Union (ZCU) as well,” the PCB stated in a press release.

ICC regulations require NOC before overseas participation

According to the PCB statement, the ICC has reiterated that all foreign players must obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their respective home board before taking part in overseas cricket events. The regulations also require member boards to take appropriate disciplinary action against players who participate in unsanctioned competitions. Failure to enforce these regulations could invite action against the respective member board.

The PCB said any individual found to have participated in an unsanctioned event without obtaining the requisite approvals from the PCB will face strict disciplinary action.

PCB announces two-year ban and other disciplinary measures

As part of the sanctions, the Board will impose a two-year ban on the issuance of any PCB No Objection Certificate (NOC) for participation in approved overseas cricket leagues or events.

In addition, the individuals concerned will be declared ineligible for any cricketing, coaching, consultancy, mentoring and/or other assignments with the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for a period of two years.

PCB reiterates commitment to ICC regulations

PCB said it remains fully committed to implementing the ICC’s regulatory framework governing international cricket.

The PCB remains fully committed to upholding the ICC Regulations and safeguarding the integrity and governance of the game. The Board reiterates that all current and former cricketers seeking to participate in overseas cricket events requiring PCB clearance must obtain the necessary approvals and NOCs prior to participation,” it said.

PCB said it will continue to work closely with the ICC and fellow Member Boards to ensure compliance with the international regulatory framework governing the sport.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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