PCB Lays Off Ramiz Raja, Najam Sethi Takes Over As New PCB Chief: Reports

New Delhi: As per reports, Ramiz Raja’s tenure as the PCB Chief has come to an end and Najam Sethi has taken over on December 20. Ramiz Raja took over the role in September 2021. The decision was taken after Pakistan’s whitewash 3-0 series loss against Ben Stokes’ England.

According to reports, it was Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who approved Najam Sethi’s appointment as the new PCB chairman. The news was already floating around the matter and according to it, Sharif had a luncheon with Sethi in Lahore.

“PCB’s constitution of 2014 should be restored. After its restoration, departmental sports will be revived,” said sources, quoting the premier.

The sources said that the secretary of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has forwarded the summary regarding the changing of the chairman to the Prime Minister’s House, Geo News reported.

Reports of Raja’s replacement as the PCB chairman circulated a few times, however, he rejected the claims and said that he is not going anywhere.

Former Pakistan captain and 1992 World Cup winner Raja was elected unanimously and unopposed as the PCB’s 36th chairman for a three-year term in September last year.

Sethi stepped down as the PCB chairman in 2018 when Imran Khan was sworn in as the prime minister. Sethi was appointed on a three-year term in 2017, however, his sour relationship with Khan resulted in his early exit. Sethi also worked as the PCB chairman in 2013 and 2014.