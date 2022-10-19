New Delhi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is angry at the Asian Cricket Council President Jay Shah’s remarks on Tuesday. Jay Shah had said that India will not travel to Pakistan for next year’s Asia Cup and are looking for a neutral venue. Now, the PCB has responded to the remark, saying that it could impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

“The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment yesterday’s comments made by the ACC President Mr Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year’s Asia Cup to a neutral venue. The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications,” said PCB in a statement.

It added, “After having presided over the ACC meeting during which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asia Cup with an overwhelming support and response from the ACC Board Members, Mr Shah’s statement of shifting of the ACC Asia Cup has clearly been made unilaterally. This is contrary to the philosophy and spirit for which the Asian Cricket Council was formed in September 1983 a united Asian cricket body to safeguard the interests of its Members and organise, develop, and promote the game of cricket in Asia.”

The PCB also hinted towards boycotting the 2023 World Cup in India if the Rohit Sharma-led side does not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup next year. The statement said, “The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle.”

“The PCB has to date not received any official communication from the ACC on the statement of the ACC President. As such, the PCB has written to the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board as soon as practically possible on this important and sensitive matter,” the statement concluded.

India and Pakistan are currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup.