New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi made sensational claims and revealed that Shaheen Afridi, who is undergoing rehab in England, is paying his own expenses. Shaheen picked up a knee injury during the first Test against Sri Lanka which forced him to miss the recently concluded Asia Cup. The left arm seamer will also miss the upcoming seven-match T20I series against England at home.

“Shaheen Afridi has gone on his own to England. He has even paid for his own ticket. He is staying in England on his own money. I arranged a doctor for him, and then he contacted the doctor when he landed there. The PCB hasn’t done anything,” Afridi said in a discussion on Samaa TV.

“From the coordination to his accommodation, he is doing everything on his own. Zakir Khan (PCB’s director of international cricket) spoke to him just once or twice.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was brutally slammed by the fans for not paying for Shaheen’s rehab as he was injured while being on national duty. The PCB has now reacted to the claims and said that they were not aware that Shaheen has left for England. The PCB said that they will be bearing all the expenses of Shaheen Afridi for his rehabilitation, as reported by Sports Tak.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board will also be bearing full expenses of injured batter Fakhar Zaman, who is set to fly to London on Friday for rehab. Fakhar landed awkwardly on his right knee while fielding during the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka. PCB also gave an update on Shaheen Afridi’s recovery and said that the left arm pacer is making quick progress.

“Fakhar Zaman will depart for London on Friday to undergo rehabilitation. Fakhar had landed awkwardly on his right knee while fielding during the ACC T20 Asia Cup final in Dubai. As per the protocols, the PCB has scheduled his medical appointments with specialists who will be providing the best medical care for his rehabilitation.

“During his stay in London, the PCB will make all relevant logistical arrangements for Fakhar and he will remain under the supervision of the PCB Advisory Panel, which includes Dr Imtiaz Ahmad and Dr Zafar Iqbal, who are also treating Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The PCB is also pleased to advise and update that Shaheen Shah Afridi is making excellent progress in his rehabilitation in London and is on track to make a full recovery in time for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022.

It goes without saying that the PCB has always been and will continue to be responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all its players requiring any treatment,” read a statement on PCB’s official website.