Auckland: David White, the CEO of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) were fantastic and very professional even when they had no other choice but to pull out of the series at the last moment because of security concerns, adding that they are more than happy to work with them over the next few months to fulfil their obligations and look for a window sometime next year to play the series.

“I’m sure we’ll find a window. We are scheduled to play them next year in January and February, two Test matches as part of the World Test Championships and some ODIs, so maybe we can wrap the games around those series,” said White on Mornings with Ian Smith show on SENZ Radio on Monday.

“(The Pakistan Cricket Board) were fantastic, very professional. We will work through with them over the coming weeks and months to ensure we fulfill our obligations to them, we’ve got to play five ODIs and three T20s against them. It’s really disappointing for Pakistan cricket, but we had no option but to leave the tour, unfortunately,” added White.

The 60-year-old, who represented New Zealand in two Tests and three ODIs in 1990, spoke about how despite extensive precautions, a serious threat came around. “I was at home and we got a call from a government agency on Friday afternoon informing us of a specific credible threat against the team. I contacted our security person in Pakistan, which was at 3 am in the morning, and we just worked through it with him on the ground and other independent sources as well.”

