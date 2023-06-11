PCB's Hybrid Model For Asia Cup To Be Accepted By ACC, Tournament Set To Be Played In Lahore, Sri Lanka In September - Report

The Asia Cup is all set to be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka as Asian Cricket Council is likely to accept PCB's hybrid model, with at least 4-5 matches of the tournament being played in Lahore, Pakistan while the remaining games, including India's matches, will be played in Sri Lanka.

New Delhi: In what comes as massive news, the Asian Cricket Council is likely to accept the PCB's hybrid model for the Asia Cup. The new model will see as many as four or even five matches being played in Pakistan, while the remaining games, including India's matches, will be played in Sri Lanka. A report in Cricinfo claims that the Asia Cup will be played in the September 1-17 window. It further states that Lahore will host the Pakistan-led matches of the Asia Cup.

The Asia Cup rift between BCCI and PCB had created a tricky situation for the top cricket boards as well as for the Asian Cricket Council and International Cricket Council. There were numerous reports in the media that the PCB's hybrid model for the Asia Cup has been rejected and the board has been asked to either play in Sri Lanka or withdraw from the tournament. This had put Pakistan's participation in the ODI World Cup in India in doubt. The latest developments, however, will increase Pakistan's chances of taking part in the tournament.