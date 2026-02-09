PCB’s THREE big demands to ICC: Pakistan likely end India BOYCOTT in T20 World Cup 2026

PCB lays out three key demands to ICC to end the standoff over its threatened boycott of the blockbuster India clash in the T20 World Cup 2026.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has presented three key demands to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to resolve the ongoing standoff over its proposed boycott of the high-profile match against India in the T20 World Cup 2026. This comes amid back-channel talks involving the PCB, ICC, and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), following Bangladesh’s controversial removal from the tournament.

The demands were reportedly outlined during a lengthy meeting held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, attended by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja, and BCB President Aminul Islam Bulbul.

PCB’s three demands to ICC

Increased Compensation for Bangladesh

The PCB is supporting the BCB’s push for a larger financial share from the ICC. Bangladesh argues that this reflects its growing contributions to global cricket, including better infrastructure development, talent nurturing, and elevating the national team’s performance on the world stage.

Participation Fee Despite T20 World Cup Ouster

Even after Bangladesh’s early exit from the tournament, the PCB demands that the BCB receive a guaranteed participation fee. The argument is that teams incur significant preparation costs and should have some financial security, irrespective of on-field results or tournament participation.

Hosting Rights for a Future ICC Event

The PCB is advocating for Bangladesh to be granted the rights to host an upcoming ICC tournament. This would help boost Bangladesh’s cricket economy, enhance its global profile, and recognize the country’s improved facilities and passionate fan base for staging major international events.

Background of the Impasse

The controversy stems from the BCB’s refusal to send its team to India for group-stage matches in the T20 World Cup 2026, citing security concerns. Despite the ICC’s assurances of no credible threat and rejection of venue changes, Bangladesh stood firm, leading to its replacement by Scotland last month.

Pakistan has since shown solidarity with Bangladesh, with the PCB initially announcing a boycott of the India clash – scheduled for February 15 in Colombo – in response. The ICC has sought explanations from the PCB on invoking clauses like force majeure and warned of potential consequences for selective participation.

Mohsin Naqvi to Consult Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who remains firm on the boycott stance, is set to meet Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday for further consultations. While some PCB officials appear open to proceeding with the India match, the final decision rests with the government. A resolution could emerge soon, given the high stakes of the fixture and ongoing discussions.

Pakistan tournament action

The T20 World Cup 2026 is underway, with Pakistan kicking off their campaign by narrowly defeating the Netherlands by three wickets in Colombo on Saturday in a tense opener.

