PCC vs SD, Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Darwin And District ODD: Palmerston Cricket Club vs Southern Districts CC Full Squads And Fantasy Tips, September 5, 7:00 AM IST

PCC vs SD, Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Darwin And District ODD: Palmerston Cricket Club vs Southern

PCC vs SD Dream11 Team and Picks

PCC vs SD Dream11 Picks: The Darwin and District ODD game between Southern Districts CC and Waratah Cricket Club on August 29 was won by the latter. After opting to bat first, Southern Districts CC lost wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 56 in 25.4 overs. For Waratah Cricket Club, Himesh Silva took five wickets. In response, Waratah Cricket Club openers played sensibly and sealed the deal with 10 wickets and 41.4 overs remaining.

PCC vs SD Toss Time – 6:30 AM IST

Match Time – 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Cazalys Oval, Darwin

PCC vs SD Dream11 Top Picks

R Vandermeulen (wk), D Mylius, L Markey, J Baker, K Voelkl, M Hammond, K Toner (c), D Fry (vc), M Ninneman, C McEvoy, M McDonald

PCC vs SD Full Squads List

PCC: R Vandermeulen (wk), H Martin, C Hyde, S Regan, A Bleakley (c), H Bimbral, D McArthur, J Baker, L Nitschke, D Lowe, M McDonald, M Robertson, T McCann, S Singh, M Richardson, K Toner, MJ Challen, S Buttfield

SD: T Pemble, R Harvey, D Fry, D Mylius, M Hammond, D Mulley, M Ninneman, L Markey, M Townsend, C Kelly, N Hangen, N Akers, C McEvoy, D Mullen, K Voelkl

Check Dream11 Top Picks/ PCC Dream11 Prediction / SD Dream11 Prediction / Southern Districts CC Dream11 Team/ Palmerston Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Latest/ Cricket Fantasy Tips/Dream11 Tips