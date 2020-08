PCC vs WCC, Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Darwin and District ODD: Palmerston Cricket Club vs Waratah Cricket Club Full Squads And Fantasy Tips, August 2, 7:00 AM IST

PCC vs WCC, Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Darwin and District ODD: Palmerston Cricket Club vs Waratah

PCC vs WCC Dream11 Team and Picks

PCC vs WCC Dream11 Picks: The game between Darwin Cricket Club (DCC) and Palmerston Cricket Club (PCC) on Saturday (August 1) was won by DCC. After opting to bat first, DCC rode on Will Antsey’s 65 and Luke Shelton’s 58 to post 189/7 in their 50 overs. In reply, PCC lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 110 in 39.1 overs. Luke Zanchetta took a three-wicket haul, while Aaron Summers, Luke Shelton and Connor Hawkins grabbed two scalps each in DCC’s 79-run win.

Palmerston Cricket Club vs Waratah Cricket Club Toss Time – 6:30 AM IST

Match Time – 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Darwin

PCC vs WCC Dream11 Top Picks

Isaac Conway, Jake Baker, Riley Vernon, James Seymour, Alex Bleakley, Darryl Lowe, Kieran Toner, Udara Weerasinghe, Lucas Nitschke, Samindra Madushan, Madura Weerasinghe

PCC vs WCC Teams

PCC: Robert Vandermeulen (wk), Harshtik Bimbral, Shane Buttfield, Jake Baker, Stephen Regan, Alex Bleakley, Kieran Toner, Hamish Martin, Darryl Lowe, Cameron Hyde, Lucas Nitschke

WCC: Isaac Conway (wk), James Seymour, Riley Vernon, Sanka Wijegunaratne, Udara Weerasinghe, Ishara Gange, Madura Weerasinghe, Himesh Silva, Samindra Madushan, Chris Campbell, Pasindu Sandanayake

Check Dream11 Top Picks/ PCC Dream11 Prediction / WCC Dream11 Prediction / Palmerston Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Waratah Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Latest/ Cricket Fantasy Tips/Dream11 Tips