PCR vs BBCC Dream11 Update: The match 6 of the ongoing ECN Czech Super Series Week 3 – T10 will be played between Prague CC Rooks and Budejovice Barracudas CC. The two-day weekend affair involves eight matches including an eliminator and the final. The four participating teams include Prague CC Rooks, Prague Spartans Mobilizers, Prague Barbarians Vandals and Budejovice Barracudas CC. The tournament is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events which got underway from June 15.

PCR vs BBCC Toss Time: 3:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

Rohit Deshmoyni (captain), Ali Hassan Sittar (vice-captain), Piyshsingh Baghel, Surya Rengarajan, Sazzad Mahmood, Aakash Parmar, Kushal Mendon, Anbu Poosakkannu, Joseph Foster, Praveen Kumar Muthusamy, Legi Sam

Prague CC Rooks vs Budejovice Barracudas CC Full Squad List

PCR: Jaydeep Patel, Jeet Shah, Mohammed Salih M. Pooparambil, Avinash Kumar, Piyshsingh Baghel, Rohit Deshmoyni, Surya Rengarajan, Aakash Parmar, Kushal Mendon, Ali Hassan Sittar, Smit Patel, Kishan Panchal

BBCC: Krishnamoorthy Velusamy, Legi Sam, Rakesh Kumar, Sazzad Mahmood, Milan Varsadiya, Ambar Kachale, Rahul Mishra, Arun Natarajan, Philip Butterill, Uday Kumar, Nagarajan Murugan, Ayush Sharma, Ritesh Khanna, Praveen Kumar Muthusamy, Ajay Mishra, Anbu Poosakkannu, Joseph Foster, Daniel Parrott

