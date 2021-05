PCR vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, ECS T10 Prague - Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing

PCR vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, ECS T10 Prague – Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Prague CC Rooks vs United CC, 6:30 PM IST, 7th May.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Prague match toss between Prague CC Rooks vs United CC will take place at 6:00 PM IST May 6 Friday.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

PCR vs UCC My Dream11 Team

A Singh, K V Balakrishnan, J Panilet, R Magare, S Joshi, A Sharma, N Padmaraju, P Baghel, M Nawab, R Deshmoyni, M Sahijwani

Captain – Abhimanyu Singh, Vice-captain – S Joshi.

PCR vs UCC Probable Playing XIs

United CC: Abhimanyu Singh, Rhuturaj Magare, Pramod Bagauly (c), Piyushsingh Baghel, Ayush Sharma, Mustafa Nawab, Shyamal Joshi, Ritesh Khanna, Chetan Sharma, Amit Pangarkar (wk), Neelesh Pandit

Prague CC Rooks Manish Sahijwani, Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Vishwanathan, Naveen Padmaraju, Dijo Vincent, Naveen Gunasekaran, Avinash Kumar, Vinod Suthar, Jeet Shah, Christopher Tebb

PCR vs UCC Squads

United CC: Pramod Bagauly (c), Piyushsingh Baghel, Abhimanyu Singh, Neelesh Pandit, Pramod Bagauly, Chetan Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Rhuturaj Magare, Ghanshyam Kumar, Amit Pangarkar, Chaitanya Parchure, Meet Parikh, Saurabh Awati, Mustafa Nawab, Kunal Deshmukh, Shashvat Raizada, Abhishek Deshpande, Ritesh Khanna, Ayush Sharma, Rakesh Bomishetti, Vivek Shankar, Manish Singh, Senthil Kumar

Prague CC Rooks Kamaldeep Singh, Rohit Deshmoyni, Jinnu Panilet, Manish Sahijwani, Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Vishwanathan, Naveen Padmaraju, Dijo Vincent, Naveen Gunasekaran, Avinash Kumar, Vinod Suthar, Jeet Shah, Christopher Tebb, Dipankumar Patel, Sumeet Malik, Jahangir Wani, Murali Krishna, Abhishek Pal, Dan Casey

