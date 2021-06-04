PDSC vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Gazi Group Cricketers Dhaka T20 Match 15

PDSC vs GGC Dream11 Team Tips

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Gazi Group Cricketers Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka T20 Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's PDSC vs GGC Dream11 Team, Match 15 at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium.: In the 15tg match of the ongoing domestic t20 competition, Gazi Group Cricketers will lock horns with Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club. PDSC's first match was ended in a draw as they will now look to approach the tournament on a positive note against GGC. While GGC have played two games out of which one ended in a draw and the other lost.

TOSS: The Dhaka T20 match toss between Gazi Group Cricketers and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club will take place at 5.00 PM IST June 4.

Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

PDSC vs GGC My Dream11 Team

Bismillah Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Awais Zia, Imran Farhat , Rizwan Hussain, Tayyab Tahir, Saad Nasim, Umaid Asif, Usman Qadir (C), Taj Wali and Ahmed Bashir (VC)

PDSC vs GGC Probable XI

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club: Farhad Reza, Enamul Haque Jnr, Fazle Mahmud, Kamrul Islam, Marshall Ayub, Imran Uzzaman (wk), Sharifullah, Rejaur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Shamim Patwari, Taibur Rahman

Gazi Group Cricketers: Mahmudullah, Akbar Ali (wk), Ariful Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mukidul Islam, Nahid Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shahadat Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Zakir Hasan

PDSC vs GGC Full SQUADS

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club: Farhad Reza, Enamul Haque Jnr, Fazle Mahmud, Kamrul Islam, Marshall Ayub, Imran Uzzaman (wk), Sharifullah, Rejaur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Shamim Patwari, Taibur Rahman, Sharif Sarkar, Towker Khan, Asif Ahmed

Gazi Group Cricketers: Mahmudullah, Akbar Ali (wk), Ariful Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mukidul Islam, Nahid Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shahadat Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Zakir Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Abu Naser, Yasir Ali

