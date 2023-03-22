'Pehle Series To Jeet Jao': Salman Butt's Brutal Dig At Rahul Dravid For Comment On India's Poor Show In IND vs AUS Series

New Delhi: India will face Australia in the third ODI in Chennai with the series on the line on Wednesday. India have blown hot and cold in the multi-format series so far. They won the first two tests in Nagpur and Delhi before losing in Indore and settling for a draw in Ahmedabad. : India will face Australia in the third ODI in Chennai with the series on the line on Wednesday. India have blown hot and cold in the multi-format series so far. They won the first two tests in Nagpur and Delhi before losing in Indore and settling for a draw in Ahmedabad.

They won the first ODI in Mumbai but suffered a crushing defeat in the second game in Vizag. India's batting has been a concern in the ODI series as the top order has found no answers to Mitchell Starc in both games.

Post India's crushing defeat against Australia, India coach Rahul Dravid said that the team is not too concerned about the lacklustre show as they are trying different combinations to make a good team for the ODI World Cup. Dravid said that the selectors have zeroed in on 17-18 players for the marquee event in India set to take place in October-November.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, however, is not happy with Dravid's words and feels that the team should first focus on winning the series against Australia before thinking about the World Cup.

"Rahul Dravid said that they will keep trying different combinations. Pehle series toh jeeto! Badalna toh irrelevant hai (First win the series! Changing combinations is irrelevant). We've to see how you solve your batting concerns first. All this talk about team combinations this is were the confusion starts. How much do you want to change?" Butt said on his official YouTube channel.

"At this moment, all the conversations should be around the third ODI and how to win it. If someone asks a different question, you can say that it has got nothing to do with the match. He has talked a lot about combinations, this shouldn't be so frequent." Butt further said.