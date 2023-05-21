The splendid century from the modern-day great helped RCB put 197 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of five wickets. It was an extremely crucial knock from the star batter as RCB need to win this match at all costs in order to qualify for the playoffs of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli once again shut down all his critics as he created history by becoming the first batter to smash 7 IPL centuries during the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, on Sunday.

Virat Kohli Addresses His 7th IPL Ton

"We would have taken that with both hands once we were five wickets down. We pretty much pulled things back towards the end. Close to 200 is a winnable score for me. It's upon the bowlers to execute. I felt great. Lot of people think that my T20 cricket is declining, I don't think so. I look to hit gaps and then the big ones towards the end. You have to read situations and rise up to the situations. I feel really good with my game at the moment," said Kohli after smashing 7th IPL ton.

"Spin wasn't easy to get away. There's enough on this pitch for our bowlers. What matters is to stay in the present. I wasn't focusing on the rain, focused on what I need to do for the team," he added.