Updated: March 7, 2023 11:11 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
PES Vs LAH, Pakistan Super League 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 23:

TOSS: The match toss between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will take place at 02:00 PM IST

Start Time: 7 March, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi.

PES Vs LAH Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Haris

Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Azmatullah Omarzai(c)

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi(vc), Arshad Iqbal.

PES Vs LAH Probable Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Jimmy Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Sufyan Muqeem

PES Vs LAH, Pakistan Super League 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 23: Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For PSL 2023 At Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi, 2:30 PM PM IST, March 7, Tuesday
