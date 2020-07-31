A petition has been field in the Madras High Court seeking arrest of India men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actress Tamannah Bhatia for promoting online gambling.

The petition has been filed by an advocate based out of Chennai who also wants the gambling apps to be banned, claiming youngsters are getting addicted to them. He further stated that through public figures like Kohli and Tamannah, the promoters of such websites and apps are brainwashing youngsters.

In his petition, the advocate cited the case of a youngster who died by suicide after failing to repay the debt accumulated due to gambling.

More to follow…