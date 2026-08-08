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Phil Simmons points out Bangladesh’s batting collapse ahead of Australia Test

Phil Simmons points out Bangladesh's batting collapse ahead of Australia Test. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details and statements.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Aug 08, 2026, 03:24 PM IST

Published On Aug 08, 2026, 03:24 PM IST

Last UpdatedAug 08, 2026, 03:24 PM IST

Simmons flags Bangladesh batting collapse ahead of Australia Test

Simmons flags Bangladesh batting collapse ahead of Australia Test

Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons admitted his side’s batting performance was a major disappointment after they suffered an innings and 38-run defeat against a Cricket Australia XI in their final practice match ahead of the Test series.

Bangladesh were bowled out for just 54 in their second innings on Saturday after being forced to follow on, with left-arm pacer Campbell Thompson claiming 8-25 to complete a dominant victory for the CA XI.

Simmons admits Bangladesh need to improve batting discipline

The visitors had made 263 in their first innings, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz scoring an unbeaten 109, but the CA XI responded with 355, led by Sam Wyllie’s 130 and useful contributions from Doran and Kurtis Patterson.

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Bangladesh began their second innings with two wickets already down and failed to put up a fight, with Tanzid Hasan’s 22 the highest score. Their collapse came in only 17 overs and before lunch on the third day.

Simmons acknowledged that Bangladesh did not show enough discipline with the bat but believes the team still has three days to prepare for the opening Test against Australia.

Bangladesh have three days to prepare for historic Australia Test

“I think the three days that we have had and working on things, I think they have been very good. I think we let ourselves down with the bat in this practice match, and you look at how we got out, and it wasn’t nice,” Simmons said after the game as quoted by Cricinfo.

“But I think that we have three days to work on what we have to do properly in the Test match, and I trust that the guys are going to put in the work over these next three days to get us where we want to be for that Test match. It was a disappointing match, but we move on, and we look forward to the Test match,” he added.

Bangladesh will now turn their attention to the opening Test, which begins on August 13 and will be their first Test in Australia in 23 years.

The visitors are also hoping to have key spinner Taijul Islam available for the Test after he suffered a hand injury during the practice match. Taijul was struck on the index finger of his left hand while batting on the opening day and was diagnosed with a bone contusion. The injury prevented him from bowling during the CA XI’s first innings. However, Bangladesh remain optimistic about his availability for the first Test.

“The injury is better; both the pain and the swelling have come down. We have four days to go for the first Test, so I am optimistic that Taijul will be totally available for it,” team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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