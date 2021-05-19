The journey has begun and it is going to be a long one for the Indian Cricket team – men and women. The two Indian sides are touring England. Amid the Covid crisis, the BCCI is being extra cautious with all the SOP’s that need to be followed to avoid panic situations. The men and women cricketers, not staying in Mumbai, boarded charter flights to reach Mumbai, where they will quarantine for 14 days and pass tests before they take the UK-bound flight.

In fact, before boarding the charter flight to Mumbai, the players have had to undergo Covid 19 tests at their home. This was arranged by the BCCI, who are leaving nothing to chance.

On reaching England as well, the players will undergo a 10-day quarantine period. On Tuesday, BCCI took to Twitter and shared pictures of Indian cricketers on the charter flight to Mumbai. Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Mayank Agarwal, and Mithali Raj boarded the flight together. “First stop, Mumbai Round,” tweeted BCCI.

Here are the three pictures shared by the BCCI.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are already in Mumbai – would join the rest of the squad on May 24 along with Wriddhiman Saha.

The Indian team will play the much-awaited inaugural ICC World Test Championship final at Southampton starting June 18. Following that, the side will lock horns with England in a five-match Test series.