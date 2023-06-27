"Picking Youngsters Would've Made More Sense": Sunil Gavaskar Slams India's Selection For WI Tests

Legendary star player Sunil Gavaskar once again criticised Indian team selection for the West Indies tour, expressing that it would have been better if youngsters could have gotten the chance.

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's ODI and Test squads for the West Indies tour on Friday where big players like Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav have been rested. Young players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad got India call-ups.

Sunil Gavaskar expressed his views about the team selection and expressed that against a struggling team such as the West Indies, India could have tried young players rather than picking the same seniors even after they failed to perform in The World Test Championship.

"West Indies are no more the force they were in the last century as can be seen by the fact that they are currently playing in Zimbabwe to try and qualify for the ODI World Cup that they won twice in the 70s. So picking some younger players for the Test series would have made more sense," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

"What is Indian cricket going to learn by picking the same seniors for the two Test matches who have now failed to deliver in two World Test Championship finals. How does it even matter if they score heaps of runs and take a bunch of wickets in the Caribbean apart from it bulking up their individual career stats."

Sunil Gavaskar Advises BCCI To Rest Big Players

Gavaskar also advised that the BCCI should have tried new cricketers against the West Indies. He further said that big players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should have rested as they have been playing non-stop cricket since October-November last year.