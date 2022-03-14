<strong>Bengaluru:</strong> Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli were right out there to congratulate Sri Lankan player Suranga Lakmal - who is playing his final Test - on Sunday during the Pink-Ball Test in Bengaluru. Kohli and Dravid shook hands and patted the Lankan pacer on his back after India's second essay on Day 2 of the Test. The gesture was loved by the Indian fans. <p></p> <p></p>BCCI took to social media to post the video where the Dravid and Kohli can be seen with Lakmal. BCCI's tweet read: "Head Coach Rahul Dravid and former #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli congratulate Suranga Lakmal as he is all set to bid adieu to international cricket." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Head Coach Rahul Dravid and former <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamIndia</a> Captain <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> congratulate Suranga Lakmal as he is all set to bid adieu to international cricket.<a href="https://twitter.com/Paytm?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Paytm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvSL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvSL</a> <a href="https://t.co/Vroo0mlQLB">pic.twitter.com/Vroo0mlQLB</a></p> <p></p> BCCI (@BCCI) <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1503037410502152192?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 13, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant put Sri Lankan attack to the sword with a record-breaking half-century while Shreyas Iyer yet again conjured up a measured fifty to let India grab complete control of the second Test in Bengaluru on Sunday. Pant's 31-ball 50 and Iyer's 67-run knock after useful contribution from top-order batters meant that India set Sri Lanka a mammoth 447-run target after declaring their second innings at 303 for nine. The struggling visitors would need no less than a miraculous show to save the match after ending the second day at 28 for one. <p></p> <p></p>Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (10) and Kusal Mendis (16) will resume Sri Lankan chase on Monday morning. <p></p> <p></p>With plenty of time at their disposal after bundling out Sri Lanka for 109 in the first session of the day for a 143-run first-innings lead, India batters gained more experience of playing with pink ball on a wicket that assisted spinners.