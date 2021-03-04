Former English skipper Michael Vaughan – who has been mocking the Motera pitch since the last week after the third Test ended in under two days – has blasted the English batsmen on Thursday following a poor show with the bat in the ongoing fourth and final Test in Motera, Ahmedabad.

With no spin on offer, Vaughan feels the pitch is perfect and the ball not doing a lot of the surface. Satisfied with the pitch, Vaughan tweeted: “England’s batting so far worse than any of the last few Tests … This Pitch is a perfect surface to get a big first-innings score … No spin … Ball coming onto the Bat … Very poor Batting so far.”

On the eve of the final Test, Vaughan slammed the pitch curator for preparing such a bad playing surface. He tweeted: “Pretty sure if my memory serves me correct that the Groundsman in Chennai after the 1st Test was sacked for producing a pitch too flat … Pretty sure I heard a few complaints about the Ball after the 1st Test …”

At the time of filing the copy, England was reeling at 182 for seven. Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets apiece. India would like to polish of the tail by the end of stumps on day one.