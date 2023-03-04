Pitch Talk Is Getting Too Much, It Is Absolutely Not Necessary: Rohit Sharma Slams Critics Following Loss In Indore

Rohit Sharma's Team India suffered a 9-wicket loss against Steve Smith-led Australia in the third test match of the four-match series played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

The Australian cricket fraternity took many shots at the Indore pitch as it saw a fall of 14 wickets on Day 1 and 16 on Day 2. In addition, neither team scored more than 200 runs in a single inning. When India suffered a terrible collapse on the first day of the Indore Test, the talks began immediately. However, the critics were silenced by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who claimed that none of those former cricketers had ever played on a surface like this.

"Former cricketers did not play on pitches like this. So, I don't know. As I said, this is the kind of pitch we wanted to play in and this is our strength. When you play at home, you want to play to your strength and not worry about what people outside are speaking about. And had we not gotten results, we would have thought otherwise," Rohit said during the post-match press conference.

The Indian captain also voiced his disapproval of the discussions surrounding the Indian tracks. He stated that he would rather talk about Nathan Lyon's performance or the knocks played by players like Usman Khawaja and Cheteshwar Pujara.

"This pitch talk is getting too much. Every time we play in India, the focus is only on the pitch. Why are people not asking me about Nathan Lyon and how well he bowled? Or, how well Pujara batted in the second innings? Or, how well Usman Khawaja played? Those are the things I can give you details on, but not on the pitch because it is absolutely not necessary," Rohit added.