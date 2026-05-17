Piyush Chawla picks THIS star as ‘the best in business’, his name is…

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Former Indian spinner Piyush Chawla praised a star player after his brilliant performance for KKR against GT.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 17, 2026, 04:47 PM IST

Published On May 17, 2026, 04:47 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 17, 2026, 04:47 PM IST

Piyush Chawla hails Sunil Narine

Piyush Chawla hails a star player

Former Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla has heaped praise on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) legend Sunil Narine, calling him ‘the best in the business’ after his magnificent spell against Gujarat Titans(GT) helped the team register a 29-run win at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

In a match where 465 runs were scored across 40 overs, Narine stood out with a miserly spell of 2/29 in his four overs, helping KKR defend a massive 247/2 and keep their playoff hopes alive.

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KKR rode on explosive batting performances from Finn Allen (93), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (82 not out), and Cameron Green (52 not out) to post a daunting total. In reply, GT were well in the chase thanks to Shubman Gill’s commanding 85 and Jos Buttler’s 57 before Narine turned the game with key breakthroughs.

Also Read: Parthiv Patel breaks silence after GT defeat, sends STRONG playoff message ahead of CSK IPL 2026 clash

Piyush Chawla praises Sunil Narine’s economical spell against GT

Chawla said Narine’s ability to maintain control in a high-scoring era makes him one of the most special bowlers in T20 cricket.

Sunil Narine is one of the best in the business, no doubt. Cricket has evolved, and runs are flowing everywhere. Many things have changed in modern-day cricket, but one thing hasn’t: his economy rate,” Chawla told Jio Hotstar.

No matter the surface or the venue, 450 runs were scored in this game, but Narine’s economy rate stood out as the difference. He bowled the tough overs and kept it tight. He also picked up two wickets,” he added.

Chawla highlights Narine’s smart bowling to dismiss Shubman Gill

Chawla particularly highlighted Narineâ€™s tactical brilliance in dismissing Gill, who looked set for a century while leading GT’s chase.

When Shubman Gill was going strong and looked set for a hundred, Narine changed his angle. We rarely see him go around the wicket to a right-hander. But he did it to cramp Gill for room,” he said.

He stayed on a good length for most of the game. The only full delivery he bowled was the one that got Gill out, when he came around the wicket. That worked perfectly. That is what makes him truly special,” he added.

Narine”s spell proved decisive as GT finished at 218/4 despite being strongly placed at 177/1 after 16 overs.

Also Read: ‘We didn’t deserve to win’: Shubman Gill’s BLUNT admission after GT loss to KKR

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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