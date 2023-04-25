Piyush Chawla Will Have To Be Highest Wicket-Taker For Mumbai Indians To Win IPL 2023: Irfan Pathan

Praising the veteran leg-spinner for throwing his entire experience in the season, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan suggested the five-time champions need to back him.

New Delhi: Defending champions Gujarat Titans take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their next IPL 2023 encounter at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A win tonight will take Gujarat Titans to the top of the points table.

Gujarat Titans' skipper Hardik Pandya who slammed a match-winning half-century in the previous game against LSG will be looking to lead his team from the front. They were a team to beat in their debut season, where they finished as the champions in IPL 2022, and they seem to be carrying that momentum forward.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has praised the balance in the Gujarat Titans' side and lauded coach Ashish Nehra's execution of plans.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, Irfan Pathan said, "Gujarat Titans look like a very strong team this season as well. Their vision and execution in the last season are visible in this season as well and that makes them a dangerous side."

After claiming three consecutive wins, Mumbai Indians suffered a defeat against an upbeat Punjab Kings side in a high-scoring contest. But veteran spinner Piyush Chawla who has been doing exceedingly well for Mumbai Indians bowled economically in the run-fest at Wankhede Stadium.

Praising the veteran leg-spinner for throwing his entire experience in the season, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan suggested the five-time champions need to back him.

"Piyush Chawla is MI's best bowler. He is showing all his experience and bowling in the right areas. Mumbai need to back him and for MI to do well, Chawla will have to be the highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2023," said Irfan Pathan.

Earlier on Monday, David Warner-led Delhi Capitals registered their second win of TIPL 2023 and it was Axar Patel's all-round show that helped DC eke out a narrow win in Hyderabad.

Lauding the India all-rounder for his performance, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar backed the Gujarat cricketer to lead Delhi Capitals.