PKR 50 lakh fine for players after World Cup flop? Pakistan Cricket Board breaks silence

PCB has dismissed reports of a PKR 50 lakh fine on players after Pakistan’s early exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

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Pakistan’s early departure from the 2026 T20 World Cup sparked whispers in the local press. The word was that each national team player would face a fine of PKR 50 lakh, roughly INR 16.5 lakh, due to their underwhelming showing. Some accounts suggested the decision followed their lopsided loss to India.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has strongly denied these reports, calling them “social media gossip.”

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PCB spokesperson Amir Mir clearly dismissed the claims and said no such fine has been or will be imposed.

“No such decision was ever taken by the PCB. It was all social media gossip. There is no such precedence or provision,” Mir told Hindustan Times.

Pakistan’s tough World Cup campaign

Led by Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan crashed out in the Super 8 stage of the tournament. This marked the second T20 World Cup in a row where they failed to reach the knockout stages.

Their most crushing defeat occurred against their fiercest competitors, India. Bowled out for a mere 114 runs, they succumbed by 61 runs.

Following this setback, whispers of a substantial fine began circulating. Some reports hinted that the PCB was taking action against the players, allegedly as a consequence of their disappointing performance.

Ahmed Shehzad offers to pay the fine

Amid the rumors, veteran Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad came forward with a surprising offer. He said he was ready to pay the PKR 50 lakh fine himself, but only if it helped improve the team or the country.

“Mein de deta hoon 50 lakh fine. Agar mulk theek ho raha hai ya cricket theek ho rahi hai khuda ki kasam, mein de deta hoon. Saare players ki jagah mein de deta hoon. Jitno ko bhi fine karna hai â€“ mein de deta hoon (I’ll pay the PKR 50-lakh fine. If the country is improving or cricket is getting better because of it, I swear to God, I’ll pay it. I’ll pay on behalf of all the players. Fine whoever you want â€“ I’ll pay it.),” Shehzad said on Haarna Mana Hai.