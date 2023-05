PKR vs ICCV Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 43, Fancode ECS Austria T10, Match 43

Best players list of PKR vs ICCV, Pak Riders Dream11 Team Player List, Indian CC Vienna Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Pak Riders vs Indian CC Vienna (PKR vs ICCV) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report Match 43: Best players list of PKR vs ICCV, Pak Riders Dream11 Team Player List, Indian CC Vienna Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Pak Riders vs Indian CC Vienna (PKR vs ICCV), Match 43 - Match Time, Date And Venue

Match: PKR vs ICCV, Match 43

Date: 16th May 2023

Toss: 4:30 PM

Time: 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria, Austria

Pak Riders vs Indian CC Vienna (PKR vs ICCV), Match 43, Seebarn Cricket Ground, Pitch And Weather Report

The pitch will batting friendly and plenty of runs are likely to be scored here. There are chances of that pacer may also get some swing on this pitch. The temperature will be around 14 degrees.

Pak Riders vs Indian CC Vienna (PKR vs ICCV), Match 43, Playing 11s

Pak Riders: Amir Naeem(wk), Klair Kailash, Zaman Sikander, Naveed Sadiq, Adnannaser Naseri, Zeshan Arif, Ziaurahman Shinwari, Kamran Naeem(c), Adeljan Sardar, Ruhullah Abdurahimzai, Mohamad Nazir

Indian CC Vienna: Mehar Cheema(c & wk), Ranjit Singh, Ahmad Ghani, Saurabh Luthra, Harmeet Singh, Shekil Zadran, Daud Zadran, Inzirgul Ahmadzai, Saurav Sharma, Wasif Saluja, Ibrahim Zadran

Pak Riders vs Indian CC Vienna (PKR vs ICCV) Head To Head

Not available.

Pak Riders vs Indian CC Vienna (PKR vs ICCV), Match 43, Best Dream 11 Fantasy Team Captain/Vice Captain Top Batters, Bowlers

WicketKeeper Mehar Cheema

Batsmen Ranjit Singh-I (vc), Zeshan Arif, Imran Goraya

All-rounders Naveed Sadiq Hassan, Kamran Naeem, Kunal Joshi (c)

Bowlers Wasif Saluja, Zaman Sikandar Sikandar, Ziaurahman Shinwari, Ahmad Ghani

Who Will Win Pak Riders vs Indian CC Vienna (PKR vs ICCV) Match 43?

Pak Riders is expected to win the match.