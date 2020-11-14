A little over 30 kilometres from where the Indian cricket team has been staying in Australia, a light plane crashed onto a busy sporting field in Sydney on Saturday. Fortunately, the two occupants of the plane escaped with injuries. <p></p> <p></p>The incident occurred just before 4:30 PM (local time) and reportedly after the plane's engine stopped working mid-air. As a result, it plunged into the field at Cromer Park which was playing host to cricket and football matches. <p></p> <p></p>According to stuff.co.nz, the plane narrowly missed a sporting shed where around dozen people were standing. <p></p> <p></p>"I yelled out to the guys in the shed, I just said run. They started running," Greg Rollins, senior vice president of the Cromer Cricket Club, was quoted as saying by the website. <p></p> <p></p>In an act of bravery, not fearing for their own safety, Rollins and two more players ran towards the plan to help is occupants. <p></p> <p></p>"The plane started to smoke and I thought we had to get these guys out. The plane looked like it was going to blow up. The victims were still conscious but they were 'not in a good way'. One guy, his face wasn't good. They hit hard enough to do a lot of damage but they're alive, that's the main thing," Rollins was quoted as saying. <p></p> <p></p>A 24-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital with multiple broken bones while the second man in his 30s, was taken by an ambulance complaining of back pain. <p></p> <p></p>An investigation into the plan crash, reportedly belonging to a flying school, will be conducted.