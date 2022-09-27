New Delhi: Team India has returned to India after defeating England in the ODI series by 3-0. The series also marked the farewell of cricketing Legend Jhulan Goswami. However, the whole ‘spirit of game’ debate is still going on. It started with ‘Mankad’ dismissal of Charlotte Dean by Deepti Sharma to end the match.

Hours after India’s off-spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma said prior warnings were given to Charlie Dean before she was finally run out for backing up too far from the crease in a dramatic finish to the third ODI at Lords, regular England skipper captain Heather Knight has responded to Deepti’s comments, stating “no warnings were given” and “India shouldn’t feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings.”

She was soon joined by Former English Cricketer Michael Vaughan, who quoted Knight’s tweet and said “Surely we should just ask the umpire whether a warning was given .. ?”

Former Australian bowling icon Jason Gillespie was the latest to join the whole ‘Spirit of Game’ debate. He quoted Michael Vaughan’s tweet and wrote “Sorry- there is nothing in the laws that says a warning should ever be given for unfair play. Play by the laws and the game will take care of itself.”

The English cricketers are still finding it hard to get over the run-out dismissal of Charlie Dean and are still engaging in the whole social media debate.