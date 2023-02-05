Played For MS Dhoni, Then For Country: Suresh Raina's Massive Remark On Retiring With Dhoni

On August 15, 2020, former India captain MS Dhoni made the shocking announcement that he would no longer play international cricket. Team India won the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy under the icon's leadership.

Fans were inundated with information about Suresh Raina's decision to retire at the same time that they were trying to deal with the shock of Dhoni's sudden retirement. The former India batter, who worked alongside Dhoni in the Indian camp and for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, ended his international career just 30 minutes after Dhoni retired.

When Raina announced his retirement, he was 32 years old and had just played his final ODI for India against England in 2018. Raina recently spoke about his decision to retire, which came shortly after Dhoni's retirement

"We played so many matches together. I was fortunate to play with him for India, and with CSK. We got a lot of love. I've come from Ghaziabad, Dhoni from Ranchi. I played for MS Dhoni, then I played for the country. That's the connection. We've played so many finals, we won the World Cup. He's a great leader and a great human being," Raina said on Sports Tak.

Raina was an important part of India's team that won the ODI World Cup in 2011 in India. He has scored 5,615 runs in 226 ODI and 1,605 runs in T20Is.

Raina has played for the Chennai Super Kings and scored 5,528 runs in the Indian Premier League. He also captained the Gujarat Lions from 2016 to 2017 and scored a lot of runs for them. Raina, also known as "Mr. IPL," has batted for the CSK franchise and scored the most runs for them in tournament history. He retired from the T20 league after playing his final match in IPL 2021 because he was not sold in the mega auctions for IPL 2022.