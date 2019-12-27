The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has strayed away from the Danish Kaneria row since Pakistan pace legend Shoaib Akhtar revealed about Kaneria being ill-treated by his fellow players for being a Hindu. The PCB said that they cannot be answerable for the allegation.

Akhtar triggered a controversy when he said that Kaneria was humiliated by some players because he was a Hindu, was not given due credit and some even refused to eat food with him because of his faith.

Former spinner Kaneria, who is serving a life ban for his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal since 2012, too admitted that Akhtar’s statement was true and he would soon reveal names of the players who mistreated him because of his religion.

“Shoaib Akhtar has always been very blunt. I did not have the courage to speak about it but Shoaib bhai spoke about. I am proud that I have played for Pakistan and I have achieved so much against all the odds,” Danish said.

“But I would like to add that Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Yousuf (formerly Yousuf Youhan),Younis Khan and Shoaib Akhtar always supported me for my cricketing abilities. I had never had any issues from their sides. I would like to clear this thing.”

A PCB official, on the condition of anonymity, said that Akhtar and Kaneria are free to voice their opinion since they are not contracted players anymore. “Look both Akhtar and Kaneria are retired players they are not contracted to us so they can do or say what they want. It is their opinion. And they are making allegations about behaviour of some players not about the entire Pakistan cricket set-up or board,” a Board spokesperson said.

“Inzamam-ul-Haq, Rashid Latif, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf, all these guys captained Pakistan when Kaneria was playing. They should respond to what Akhtar and Kaneria are saying. Why should the board get involved?” he questioned.

Akhtar and Kaneria got the support of former Test players Iqbal Qasim and Mohsin Khan. “If some players have mistreated Kaneria only because of his religion than they must be exposed,” Qasim said.

“A player should only be judged on his cricketing ability and commitments to the team not his religion, colour or creed,” added former Test opener Mohsin Khan.