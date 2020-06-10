Admitting that it would be difficult to play in front of empty stadiums, Pakistan’s limited-overs skipper Babar Azam said that it would feel similar to playing a first-class match.

He also spoke of the difficulty of bowlers who will not be allowed to use saliva to shine the ball.

“It will be very difficult. The fact that there will be no one in the crowd. It will feel like we are playing a first-class match,” Azam told Cricbuzz.

“You won’t be able to shine the ball as per ICC guidelines.

“It will be difficult as when people are present in the stands, playing cricket is fun. When kids come to watch, they also think and aspire to play at this level. I am sure we will miss these things,” he added.

Babar was recently appointed Pakistan’s ODI skipper and he stated that he looks up to former World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan for inspiration.

“I haven’t seem him (play) much but I have heard a lot. I have obviously watched the highlights of 1992 World Cup and other games,” said Azam.

“The way he used to take bold and brave decisions (on the field) was quite inspiring and he used to lead from the front.”