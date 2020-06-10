Admitting that it would be difficult to play in front of empty stadiums, Pakistan's limited-overs skipper Babar Azam said that it would feel similar to playing a first-class match. <p></p> <p></p>He also spoke of the difficulty of bowlers who will not be allowed to use saliva to shine the ball. <p></p> <p></p>"It will be very difficult. The fact that there will be no one in the crowd. It will feel like we are playing a first-class match," Azam told Cricbuzz. <p></p> <p></p>"You won't be able to shine the ball as per ICC guidelines. <p></p> <p></p>"It will be difficult as when people are present in the stands, playing cricket is fun. When kids come to watch, they also think and aspire to play at this level. I am sure we will miss these things," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Babar was recently appointed Pakistan's ODI skipper and he stated that he looks up to former World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan for inspiration. <p></p> <p></p>"I haven't seem him (play) much but I have heard a lot. I have obviously watched the highlights of 1992 World Cup and other games," said Azam. <p></p> <p></p>"The way he used to take bold and brave decisions (on the field) was quite inspiring and he used to lead from the front."