Former <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/india-cricket-team">India</a> batsman <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/gautam-gambhir">Gautam Gambhir</a> reckons playing at the international level isn't a criteria to become a successful coach something which may be important to become a national selector though. <p></p> <p></p>Gambhir says the job of a coach, especially in T20 cricket, is to free the mindset of a player and align it towards achieving particular goals. <p></p> <p></p>"It's not important that you have played a lot of cricket, for you to be a very successful coach - probably, that's right for a selector, but not for a coach," Gambhir said on <em>Star Sports' Cricket Connected.</em> <p></p> <p></p>"Probably you can just have a different T20 batting coach, just for that particular format. It is really not true that someone who hasn't played international cricket or who hasn't played enough cricket, can't become a successful coach," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Gambhir, a two-time world cup winner, said that a coach shouldn't teach a batsman how to play a new shot as it can prove to be detrimental. <p></p> <p></p>"What ultimately a coach does in a T20 format is frees your mindset and feeds your mindset and make you hit those goals and those big shots. No one teaches you how to hit a lap shot or a reverse lap shot, no coach can do that. If someone is trying to do that to a player, he is harming him more than actually making him a better player," said the cricketer-turned-politician. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier the legendary Yuvraj Singh had called for appointing selectors who have experience of playing international cricket. "I always tell selectors to challenge calls. But if your selectors have played 4-5 ODI matches, their mindset is like that only. These things did not happen when Sourav (Ganguly) or Mahi (MS Dhoni) was captain. We had a very experienced team in the 2011 World Cup (which India won)," he had said. <p></p> <p></p>He also questioned the logic behind choosing Vikram Rathour as India batting coach having not played enough international cricket.