The President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly felt that it’s tougher playing under pressure than leading the administration at one of the richest cricket board in the world.

Ganguly reckoned that managing administration is a lot easier than being a player as batting is mostly a one-chance game. Asked what was tougher between being a player and BCCI president, Ganguly had no hesitation while responding to the question.

“It was tougher playing under pressure, because it was one chance while batting, that was lot difficult. Here (as BCCI President) if I make a mistake, I come back next and get it rectified, there if you nicked (Glenn) McGrath outside the off stump…” the former India said on the sidelines of the Sportstar Aces Awards in Mumbai on Monday.

From his time to now, Ganguly feels the pace of the game has changed.

Batting legend Sunil Gavsakar, who successfully stood up to some of the best fast bowlers of all time, also felt administration is easier.

“Yes, I did (hold the office of BCCI president) for a couple of months in 2014, when the Supreme Court appointed me president of the BCCI, IPL, I did it. It was easy,” Gavaskar said.

Asked what he feels has changed over the years in cricket, Gavaskar pointed to fitness. “I think the fitness, they (players) are much fitter than we were playing, much more stronger and they can hit the ball a fair distance, (they are) physically fit and agile,” Gavaskar said.