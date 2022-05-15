New Delhi: India Men’s Badminton team etched their names in the history books on Sunday, when they trounced 14-time record champions Indonesia in Bangkok.

Team India went onto win the game by a margin of 3-0 as social media is buzzing with the badminton team’s historic feat. PM Narendra Modi took to twitter and extended his best wishes to the team.

‘The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons’, he wrote on twitter.

After Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Kidambi Srikanth won their respective matches to give India a dominant, memorable victory in their maiden entry in the final, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced the cash award in a tweet.

“As #TeamIndia defeats 14-time #ThomasCup Champions Indonesia to win its 1st ever #ThomasCup2022, @India_Sport is proud to announce a cash award of ?1 crore for the team in relaxation of rules to acknowledge this unparalleled feat! Congratulations Team India!!,” the Minister said in his tweet.

India on Sunday became only the sixth country ever to win the Thomas Cup, joining Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Japan.

(With Inputs From IANS)