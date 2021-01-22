Primer Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on Indian cricket team for registering a historic Test series win over Australia. An inexperienced Team India defied all odds to beat a powerful Australian side Down Under.

PM Modi, during the 18th Convocation of Tezpur University, Assam via video conferencing, talked about the challenges Team India faced after the Adelaide defeat and the injury crises yet they overpowered a stronger Australian team with their talent and temperament.

“Indian team faced a lot of challenges in the recent tour of Australia. They suffered crushing defeat yet recovered equally fast and won the next match. The players showed determination despite injuries. They took the challenge head-on and looked for fresh solutions instead of getting frustrated by difficult conditions,” Modi said.

“There were inexperienced players but their morale was high and they grabbed the opportunity given to them. They overpowered a better team with their talent and temperament,” he added.

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1352608103624273921

Team India missed several big players during the series time to time due to injury crises including Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari. Even skipper Virat Kohli returned to India after the first Test match at Adelaide for the birth of his first child.

Ajinkya Rahane took over the charge of the team and bounced back in the series to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series also saw Indian team register their first win at the Gabba in Brisbane – a venue where Australia last suffered a defeat in 1988.

The Prime Minister stressed that the stellar performance of our players is important not just from the point of view of the sports field.

“First, we should have faith and confidence in our ability; second, a positive mindset begets positive results. Third and most important lesson,” said Modi, is – if one is facing two options, one safe and the other is an option of a difficult victory, one must surely explore the option of victory.

“There is no harm in occasional failure and one should not refrain from taking the risks. We need to be proactive and fearless,” he said.

“If we overcome the fear of failure and unnecessary pressure, we will emerge fearless. This new India, confident and dedicated to goals, is evident not only in the cricket field, all of you are part of this picture,” Modi added.

Earlier, on the day of the mega victory at the Gabba, PM took to Twitter to congratulate Team India.

“We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian cricket team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours,” PM Modi tweeted.