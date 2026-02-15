PM Shehbaz Sharif wishes Pakistan luck, fans troll him during IND vs PAK 2026 clash

Shahbaz Sharif’s tweet supporting Pakistan in Colombo went viral as fans trolled the PM during the high-voltage IND vs PAK clash.

PM Shehbaz Sharif

In a high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium, Team India maintained dominance throughout the match. Batting first, India posted a strong total of 175 runs on the board.

Opening batter Ishan Kishan delivered a historic T20 innings, scoring a blazing 77 runs, showcasing his destructive abilities even on the slow pitch of R. Premadasa Stadium. Following Kishan, Shivam Dube and captain Suryakumar Yadav contributed crucial runs to help India reach 175.

Pakistan in trouble

Pakistan found themselves in a difficult position, teetering on the edge of defeat. The Indian bowlers kept tight control, leaving the Men in Green struggling to stabilize their innings.

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s viral tweet

During the match, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif posted a tweet on X, which quickly went viral and drew widespread reactions. He wrote:

“Best of luck to the ‘Men in Green’ stepping onto the field in Colombo today. Play with confidence and give your best performance.”

Fans and social media users humorously trolled the message, with some commenting:

“Don’t worry, Pakistan is definitely winning one-sided.”

“Good luck to the players in green jerseys… hope today’s strategy lasts longer than the press conference.”

India-Pakistan T20 World Cup stats

Since 2007, India and Pakistan have faced each other 8 times in T20 World Cups. India has won 7 matches, while Pakistan has claimed victory only once. This rivalry began during the 2007 T20 World Cup in Durban with a famous ball-out win for India and continues to this day, with India maintaining a strong upper hand over their arch-rivals.

India eye third consecutive win

If India beats Pakistan today, they will secure the top spot in Group A of the points table. Both teams currently have 2 wins each, occupying the first and second positions respectively. A victory today would mark India’s third consecutive win in the ongoing T20 World Cup, further strengthening their campaign.

