PNG vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC Qualifier, Match 9: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for CWC Qualifier Playoff 2023, At United Ground, 1:00 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Papua New Guinea vs Jersey will take place at 12:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 1, Saturday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: United Ground

Injury Report

No major Injury updates.

PNG vs JER My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Kiplin Doriga, Jake Dunford

Batsmen Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Sese Bau, Tony Ura

All-rounders Asad Vala (c), Norman Vanua, Julius Sumerauer, Charles Amini

Bowlers Chad Soper (vc)

PNG vs JER Probable XI

Papua New Guinea: Kiplin Doriga(wk), Tony Ura, Assad Vala , Sese Bau, Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea, Kabua Morea, Chad Soper

Jersey: Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Asa Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Benjamin Ward, Julius Sumerauer, Dominic Blampied, Jake Dunford(wk), Elliot Miles, Charles Perchard