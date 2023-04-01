Advertisement

PNG vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC Qualifier, Match 9: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for CWC Qualifier Playoff 2023, At United Ground, 1:00 PM IST

PNG vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC Qualifier, Match 9: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for CWC Qualifier Playoff 2023, At United Ground, 1:00 PM IST

Best players list of PNG vs JER, UAE Dream11 Team Player List, Canada Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: April 1, 2023 12:05 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

My Dream11 Team PNG vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Best players list of PNG vs JER, UAE Dream11 Team Player List, Canada Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between Papua New Guinea vs Jersey will take place at 12:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 1, Saturday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: United Ground

 

Injury Report

No major Injury updates.

 

PNG vs JER My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Kiplin Doriga, Jake Dunford

Batsmen Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Sese Bau, Tony Ura

All-rounders Asad Vala (c), Norman Vanua, Julius Sumerauer, Charles Amini

Bowlers Chad Soper (vc)

 

PNG vs JER Probable XI

Papua New Guinea: Kiplin Doriga(wk), Tony Ura, Assad Vala , Sese Bau, Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea, Kabua Morea, Chad Soper

Jersey: Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Asa Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Benjamin Ward, Julius Sumerauer, Dominic Blampied, Jake Dunford(wk), Elliot Miles, Charles Perchard

 

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Also Read

More News ›
PNG vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC Qualifier, Match 9: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for CWC Qualifier Playoff 2023, At United Ground, 1:00 PM IST
UAE vs CAN Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC Qualifier, Match 8: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for CWC Qualifier Playoff 2023, At Wanderers Sports Ground, 1:00 PM IST
USA vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC Qualifiers, 7th ODI : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for, CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI, At Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, 1:00 PM IST
CAN vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC Qualifiers, 4th ODI : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for, CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI At United Cricket club Ground, 1:00 PM IST
Namibia vs Papua New Guinea CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

PNG vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC Qualifier, Match 9: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for CWC Qualifier Playoff 2023, At United Ground, 1:00 PM IST

PNG vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC Qualifier, Match 9: ...

UAE vs CAN Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC Qualifier, Match 8: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for CWC Qualifier Playoff 2023, At Wanderers Sports Ground, 1:00 PM IST

UAE vs CAN Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC Qualifier, Match 8: ...

IPL 2023: Punjab vs Kolkata Match 2: Strongest Playing XI For Punjab

IPL 2023: Punjab vs Kolkata Match 2: Strongest Playing XI Fo...

Kane Williamson Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 Due To Injury Picked Up In GT cs CSK Match

Kane Williamson Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 Due To Injury Picked U...

TTP vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 26: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo, 01:00 PM IST

TTP vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 26: Capta...

Advertisement